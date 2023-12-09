33-year-old claims CM Punk's WWE return will benefit him 

CM Punk's WWE return is mostly receiving favorable feedback from his contemporaries in the Stamford-based promotion, although there are some who are not very fond of him. Judgment Day star JD McDonagh is on the former side of the spectrum.

While The Second City Saint is yet to get involved in any storylines on WWE TV, McDonagh stated that the veteran brought eyes to the product in a manner that has not been experienced before.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail UK, McDonagh clarified that so long as CM Punk is good for business, it does not matter what anybody else has to say about him. Moreover, the Irish star feels that because he is going to be featured on the show that The Straight Edge Superstar is part of, it will only benefit him:

"If you look at the social media numbers from the weekend, if you look at the viewership on RAW this week, the dude [CM Punk] makes money for the company, he draws eyes to the product. I'm going to be on the shows that he's on now, drawing more eyes to that, so all good in my book. We'll see how it goes and either way it'll be interesting to be backstage and see it all go down."

It has not been decided which brand Punk will be exclusive to or, if similar to some other WWE Superstars, he will be a free agent throughout his current run. His next scheduled appearance is on Friday Night SmackDown tonight, which is also a Tribute to the Troops special episode.

Top WWE Superstar claims CM Punk is "extremely self-serving"

While doing an interview for SI Media, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke about his dislike towards the recently returned star. He also acknowledged the veteran's efforts to help him in his initial days. However, at the end of the day, CM Punk is a self-serving person, according to Rollins:

"I mean, a lot of it’s personal, a lot of it’s stuff that I don’t really want to get into. But for the most part, I just think he’s been really selfish when it comes to his perspective on the industry. I think he’s been extremely self-serving, has played the martyr role to a tee," Seth Rollins said.

Bully Ray and David LaGreca of the Busted Open Podcast weighed in on the potential match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The profanity-filled comments by the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the veteran's honest thoughts on how the babyface-heel dynamic works in this rivalry. Check out the details here.

