33-year-old female WWE Superstar takes a shot at Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch's memorable moment on RAW

WWE RAW's memorable confrontation between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley created quite the buzz among the live audience and those watching at home. Now, Bayley has reacted to the moment as well, tweeting about it and calling it "stupid".

On this week's RAW, Becky Lynch interrupted Bayley's match before it started and the two took shots at each other. It ended with Lynch taking a shot at Bayley before walking out of the ring. On the way back though, she came face-to-face with Rhea Ripley, who was making her way out for the triple threat match against the Role Model and Asuka.

Lynch and Ripley both paused and had a stare-down while the latter's music continued to play. They eventually moved on, but that moment became one of the most talked about parts of RAW. It clearly hinted at their previous rivalry and a future feud between the two.

On Twitter, Bayley was not too happy and decided to take a shot at the two women. She told them that while they might have these moments, she was the one who won her match, even after being "ambushed". She was referring to how the match started with her on the back foot, but in the end, she was the one to pin Asuka after hitting her with the Rose Plant.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE



Y'all can have all these stupid "moments" you want. Even after being ambushed, I won my match and that says more.

Both Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch lost their matches on RAW

This was also in reference to how both Lynch and Ripley lost their matches on RAW. While Bayley defeated Ripley when she pinned Asuka, thus winning the triple threat, Becky Lynch was in a match later that night. At one point, it appeared she was close to winning it but was dragged out by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, members of Bayley's Damage CTRL faction.

They then powerbombed her through the commentary desk on the outside, effectively eliminating her from the match. This allowed Alexa Bliss to pick up the win over Nikki Cross.

With Bayley and Bliss winning, the two will compete for a chance to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Fans will have to wait to see if Bayley's Damage CTRL allies will play a role in that match as well. The question also remains whether Lynch will take the unceremonious assault lying down, or if Bayley will regret sending her allies to interfere.

