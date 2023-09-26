33-year-old former SmackDown Superstar will step away from wrestling following WWE release, believes Jim Cornette

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes Top Dolla will step away from in-ring competition after his release from WWE.

After playing for several years in the NFL, A.J Francis, a.k.a Top Dolla, signed with the Stamford-based company in 2020. He made his debut about a year later on NXT. However, he was released from his contract in November 2021 after joining SmackDown. The 33-year-old returned to the Blue Brand with B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis in August 2022. Nevertheless, he was recently let go again.

Addressing Top Dolla's release on his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran heavily criticized the former Hit Row member. He also disclosed that he believes the former NFL player will not continue in the wrestling business following his departure from WWE:

[Are you hoping Top Dolla ends up anywhere?] Oh, yes. You know, that is a guilty pleasure to be able to watch him just move on television just like a f**king manatee in a sweatshirt, I believe as I said one time. Except, I don't know do they tape his fins down, you think? His flippers would get in the way it seems like," he said.

Cornette added:

"[Is he someone who's gonna stay with wrestling past WWE?] No, because he would still be the same body. He would still move in the same fashion. He would still be uncoordinated and visually unappealing and amusing at the same time." [2:26 - 3:04]

Booker T also believes Top Dolla should pursue a different career after his WWE release

Unlike Jim Cornette, Hall of Famer Booker T praised Top Dolla on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast following his release from the Stamford-based company. However, he also believes the former Hit Row member should pursue a different career.

The current NXT color commentator urged Top Dolla to focus on being a lyricist:

"You know, this was Top Dolla's second go around as well. And one thing about this business, it's just not for everybody. It's not. It's not for everybody. One thing about Top Dolla, he's a smart dude, there again, college-educated, former NFL player. He's done a lot of big things and seen a lot of big things from a travel perspective as well. So, it's not like this is like anything that he hadn't seen before. So, I feel like Top Dolla is good of a lyricist he is, I think that's what Top Dolla's money is. (...) I really feel like Top Dolla just really needs to tap into what he's good at. And what he's good at is that pen and paper and spitting lyrics," he said.

