33-year-old star to return to WWE after 1175 days at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the possibility 

WWE WrestleMania 40 is set to take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Despite the lack of announced matches for the marquee event, the company has managed to sell a significant number of tickets.

However, in a bid to introduce a surprise element to the show, there is a possibility that Triple H might orchestrate the return of Andrade and feature him in a match at WrestleMania 40. This stems from recent reports indicating that quite a few personalities backstage believe that Andrade will make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion after an absence of nearly three years.

However, close associates of the AEW star also believe that he is open to an offer from Tony Khan. If AEW presents a better offer than Triple H, there's a possibility that Andrade might consider re-signing with AEW.

The last time the 33-year-old star wrestled in WWE was on October 12, 2021, when he suffered a loss in a singles bout against Angel Garza.

Given Triple H's track record of bringing back many stars to the company, it appears that the former US Champion might be his next target. Furthermore, during Andrade's time in NXT, he received a significant push in the developmental brand under the guidance of the King of Kings. This could be a positive indication that he is one of the favorites of the Chief Content Officer.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how events unfold in the company on the road to WrestleMania 40.

What are the possible main events for WrestleMania 40?

As we are quite some time away from next year's Grandest Stage of All Time, it is hard to draw conclusions regarding the main attractions for the event. However, as per the current scenario in the company, Seth Rollins vs CM Punk in a World Heavyweight Championship match and a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are likely to be the main events for the PLE.

Since making a sensational comeback at Survivor Series WarGames, a heated rivalry between the Visionary and the Best in the World has already emerged. Additionally, during a segment on Monday Night RAW, Punk expressed his intention to main event WrestleMania 2024 by winning the 30-men Royal Rumble match and subsequently challenging the Visionary for the title.

The ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns has unresolved business since WrestleMania 39. This suggests that both may have another clash at next year's WrestleMania, providing the American Nightmare with another opportunity to conclude the storyline.

It will be interesting to witness how events unfold at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

