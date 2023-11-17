33-year-old star reveals what's next after WWE release, his non-compete clause is set to expire soon

A former WWE Superstar opened up about his release from the Stamford-based promotion and potential plans moving ahead.

The name in question is Top Dolla (aka AJ Francis), a member of the Hit Row faction. He was among several names that WWE released in September 2023. However, the remaining members of Hit Row, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab are still a part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster.

Wrestlers usually sign a 90-day non-compete clause with Titanland, which states they are not allowed to work in any other promotions for the duration of the clause.

The 33-year-old star recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and revealed what's next for him after his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, as his non-compete clause is set to expire soon.

While his time in WWE may have come to an end, Top Dolla is far from throwing in the towel. The star is ready to explore new horizons and showcase his talents beyond the wrestling ring. Music and acting have emerged as the 33-year-old star's primary focuses.

"I am going to be doing everything, man. I’m going to be making music and I'll be acting. I will never stop wrestling; wrestling is a bug that bit me, and I will have it for the rest of my life," Dolla said. [9:23 - 9:33]

Check out the full interview below:

Top Dolla revealed scrapped WWE plans

Before getting released from the Stamford-based promotion, AJ Francis and legendary commentator Michael Cole were involved in a brief feud.

This was because the Cole left no stone unturned in trolling the 33-year-old WWE star for his awful botch last year.

While responding to a fan on Twitter (X), Top Dolla revealed that at one point, a match between him and Michael Cole was planned for a premium live event.

Check out Francis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Dolla will jump ship to AEW to continue his wrestling journey.

Do you want to see Top Dolla return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Fightful and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer