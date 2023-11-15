Released WWE Superstar reveals scrapped WrestleMania plans

A former WWE Superstar has disclosed plans that were scrapped for WrestleMania.

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis of the Hit Row faction was released by WWE in September. The remaining members of Hit Row – B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis – are still a part of the SmackDown roster. B-Fab recently approached Bobby Lashley backstage, and the two had a private conversation.

Top Dolla took to social media today to reveal that he wanted to have a match against Michael Cole in WWE. Cole took several shots at Top Dolla after his infamous botch last year.

"Me and Cole wanted a match at a PLE. We even had it planned out. I throw him around for 5 minutes, I get cocky and get distracted by (insert any wrestler here) & he beats me with a small package 😂," he posted.

A wrestling fan suggested that Pat McAfee could have gotten involved and made it a tag team match. The 33-year-old reacted to the post and claimed that it was planned for WrestleMania at one point.

"Yeah this was a plan we had as well," he posted.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 on Top Dolla having heat in the locker room

NWA Worlds Champion EC3 recently discussed Top Dolla having heat in the locker room for how he handled his botched dive last year.

The former superstar went for a dive outside the ring on the December 16 episode of SmackDown. However, his leg got caught on the rope, and he landed short of his target.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 disclosed that he had only met the former Hit Row member once but had heard that he had heat backstage in WWE for how he handled the botch.

"I met him once just recently at a funeral," EC3 said. "I don't know much about him as a person or a talent. I do know that little dive incident over the top rope, I think what I gathered, if I was him, own it and laugh it off instead of trying to make excuses for it. You're only hurting yourself more. And I think, from what I hear, that really negatively affected his perception in the locker room." [25:14 – 25:48]

The released star has previously stated that he would like to host a talk show following his wrestling career. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Top Dolla in the world of professional wrestling.

