33-year-old Superstar addresses costing The Judgment Day the Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane marked the end of The Judgment Day's reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The faction was visibly upset about losing the title and believed that it was JD McDonagh's fault in its entirety. The 33-year-old star took to Instagram to address the situation.

The Premium Live Event kicked off with the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the line. Damian Priest and Finn Balor came up short against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, with the newly formed tag team winning the Titles at the PLE. Even though Priest and Balor had their faction members present at ringside, a mistimed attack by JD McDonagh put the final nail in the coffin of The Judgment Day's title reign.

JD McDonagh had the Money in the Bank briefcase in his hand and looked to hit Cody Rhodes in the face. Rhodes moved out in the last second, resulting in the 33-year-old Superstar striking Priest on his knee. Rhodes capitalized on the situation as he drove Priest through the table and executed a Cross-Rhodes. He later headed into the ring to win the match for his team.

McDonagh took to Instagram to address his actions that cost the faction he is trying to get into so desperately. He seemed visibly disappointed about the situation and had also tried to reach out to Priest on his cell phone after the match at Fastlane.

