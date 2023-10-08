Rhea Ripley sends a message to 33-year-old star after he accidentally cost The Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane

Fastlane 2023 kicked off with a bang, as Rhea Ripley oversaw her stablemates lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Damian Priest and Finn Balor headed into the show with the titles, dropping them to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The match ended after JD McDonagh's interference backfired, as he accidentally hit Priest with his Money in the Bank briefcase. This allowed Rhodes to take him out on the announce table before he and Uso finished Balor off in the ring.

McDonagh is incredibly apologetic for what happened at Fastlane, but it seems like Rhea Ripley isn't in a forgiving mood. The Irish star took to Twitter to ask Damian Priest to answer his phone, only for Mami to send him a one-word message. "Stop."

Check out Rhea's reply below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were also present during the match, nearly tilting the match in The Judgment Day's favor before it all came crashing down. It remains to be seen if WWE will give Priest and Finn Balor a rematch for the belts on RAW, which could result in another potential title change.

However, JD McDonagh's association with The Judgment Day might be over. It will take a mammoth effort for him to redeem himself in their eyes after his costly error at Fastlane.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.