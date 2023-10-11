33-year-old superstar takes shot at Cody Rhodes and WWE legend ahead of NXT

A 33-year-old superstar has taken a shot at Cody Rhodes and a WWE legend ahead of tonight's edition of NXT.

Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on tonight's NXT to make an announcement. John Cena will also be in Carmelo Hayes' corner tonight for his match against Bron Breakker. The Bloodline's Paul Heyman will be on hand for tonight's show as well and will be in Breakker's corner for the match.

NXT will be airing directly opposed to AEW Dynamite tonight. Dynamite typically airs on Wednesday nights but was switched to Tuesday this week due to the MLB Playoffs.

Ahead of tonight's show, Grayson Waller took to social media to take a shot at both Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Waller noted that both superstars have been on The Grayson Waller Effect recently and took credit for their appearances tonight on NXT. The SmackDown star even tagged Shawn Michaels in his post, as seen below.

"Cena and Cody appear on the Grayson Waller Effect and all of a sudden they’re the talk of the wrestling world. You’re welcome @ShawnMichaels #WWENXT," he posted.

Cody Rhodes on being a part of the most successful era in WWE

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso did the unthinkable and captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Fastlane.

Rhodes and Uso were bitter enemies during The American Nightmare's rivalry with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. However, the two stars have put their differences aside, and Rhodes announced that Jey Uso will be the newest member of RAW during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect last month at Payback.

Speaking at the press conference following Fastlane, the 38-year-old claimed that they have the privilege of saying this is the most successful era of the company. Rhodes then complimented Jey Uso for his connection with the WWE Universe.

"Let's go, let's do this together. Again, we have the privilege of saying this is the most successful era in the history of WWE. This is the same company that had the Attitude Era, but it's us. So I welcome it all, and seeing him go out there tonight [Jey Uso], seeing his entrance the first thing on the show, seeing people responding to him, what it does when you come out is it makes me go, 'We got it.'" [33:47 - 34:15]

The unlikely duo successfully defended their titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens last night on RAW. It will be fascinating to see how long Rhodes and Uso can hold onto the titles moving forward.

