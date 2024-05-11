33-year-old WWE star furiously demands company delete post

The May 10 episode of WWE SmackDown saw several round-one qualifying matches for the King and Queen of The Ring tournament. One of these matches was between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill and Piper Niven. While Cargill walked to the ring alone, Niven was accompanied by her tag team partner Chelsea Green.

The 33-year-old superstar tried to distract Jade Cargill, but the powerhouse wrestler hit her with a huge forearm, sending her falling off the canvas. A WWE fan clipped the comic moment and posted it on X. The video instantly invited the fury of Chelsea who responded to the post and demanded to take the footage down.

“DELETE THIS!!!!!!”

The poster of the video had sarcastically asked Chelsea if she was okay as the video of Jade Cargill’s forearm connecting with her face plays on a loop. Notably, Chelsea Green had sneakily slapped Cargill during the match when the referee wasn’t looking in an effort to help Piper Niven.

However, her second attempt to interfere resulted in receiving a powerful strike resulting in a humiliating fall caputured on video here. While Niven seemed to have the tide in her favor at many places, Cargill emerged victorious in the end after landing her signature move, Jaded. While The Hot Mess has become a subject of online ridicule once again, a WWE Hall of Famer believes that she is the most significant part of the show.

When Bully Ray appreciated the role of Chelsea Green in WWE

Chelsea Green plays a heel on WWE and has been a part of several segments both on-screen and on social media. The Hot Mess stays consistent with her character at all times. Her performance was recently appreciated by Bully Ray on The Busted Open podcast.

"I'm a massive Chelsea Green fan. What I truly appreciate about Chelsea... Nobody makes more with less than her. She gets about a minute of TV time, and she entertains me. They'll give Chelsea a minute or two of TV time in a three hour show, and after that three hour show, I'm thinking to myself, 'Wow, Chelsea Green was the most entertaining part of that show.' She's not the main event, but she's the one I'm talking about when the main event is over," Bully Ray said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Chelsea Green was re-signed in 2023 and has proven that her signing was one of the best in the year. In many ways, her character gets a similar response to that of Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. It would be interesting to see which feuds Green picks on WWE SmackDown and acts on her notorious impulses

