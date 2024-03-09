33-year-old WWE star raises concerns over violation of workplace safety rules ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller recently sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After a disappointing end to the Men's Elimination Chamber match for Randy Orton, where victory slipped away due to interference from Logan Paul, he looked to release some of that frustration when he faced Austin Theory during last week's show. In the main event of the night, Theory was accompanied by Grayson Waller at ringside, and Kevin Owens was present on commentary.

At one point during the match, The Viper consecutively dropped both Theory and Waller onto the announce table as Owens looked on. Adding insult to injury, Owens continued to mock Waller by playfully untying his shoes.

Waller has now shared his thoughts on the incident. The 33-year-old star commented under a recent WWE post on Instagram, expressing that the actions went against workplace health and safety rules.

"This is against workplace health and safety rules," Waller wrote.

Screengrab of Grayson Waller's comment

Following the events of last week, Waller and Theory will have a shot at redemption when they face Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a tag team match on this week's episode.

Who do you think will emerge victorious between these two teams on WWE SmackDown? Share your predictions by clicking on the discuss button.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Who do you think will emerge victorious between these two teams on WWE SmackDown? Randy Orton and Kevin Owens Grayson Waller and Austin Theory 0 votes View Discussion