A 26-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a warning to Randy Orton ahead of a major match on tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's show will air live from Dallas, Texas.

The Viper missed over a year of action with a back issue but returned during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023. He battled for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024 earlier this year but came up short.

Randy Orton also made it to the final two superstars of the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month, but Logan Paul knocked him out with brass knuckles after he was eliminated. Drew McIntyre then capitalized and won the match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Austin Theory will be teaming up with Grayson Waller to battle Randy Orton and Kevin Owens tonight on the blue brand. Ahead of the huge tag team match, the former United States Champion took to social media to deliver a warning to Orton and Owens. He shared a GIF of popular actor Will Ferrell in response to the official match graphic, as seen in his post below.

Former WWE manager believes another star will get involved in the rivalry between Logan Paul and Randy Orton

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship by using brass knuckles on Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. Kevin Owens almost dethroned the champion at Royal Rumble 2024, but the referee spotted brass knuckles on The Prizefighter's hand and disqualified him.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Kevin Owens should be involved in the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 40. The veteran suggested a Triple Threat match between Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens at the biggest show of the year next month.

"Well, he [Kevin Owens] gotta be in that because he spent the whole match on commentary. He has to be involved there somewhere; I really haven’t put much thought into it. I wouldn’t mind seeing a three-way with those guys because they can put a hell of a three-way together. I can take three ways because they are not that hard to figure out," said Mantell.

Logan Paul has been very impressive so far, just 11 matches into his WWE career. Only time will tell if Randy Orton gets the opportunity to challenge for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

