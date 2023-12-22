"So that was annoying" - Wrestler says Randy Orton's return was spoiled for him by a friend (Exclusive)

A wrestler has claimed that Randy Orton's big return at Survivor Series was spoiled for him by a friend.

The Viper made his huge return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins in a Men's WarGames match that night. The five top stars took on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show. In the end, the babyfaces picked up a massive victory over the heels.

Australian pro wrestler Jesse Lambert recently met Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio while the duo was in Australia promoting the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. Lambert later had an exclusive talk with Abhilash Mendhe of Sportskeeda Wrestling and revealed that his friend spoiled Randy Orton's return for him.

Check out his comments below:

"I actually did watch Survivor Series. I very much enjoyed the match, WarGames had a very fun... Randy Orton came back. I was very excited. I actually got the return spoiled for me. One of my friends messaged me, being like, 'Oh how good is it that he's back?' And I'm like, 'I haven't watched it yet.' So that was annoying. But I've kind of been keeping up. It's very, it's very wild to see," said Lambert. [10:56-11:26]

Randy Orton is now a SmackDown-exclusive superstar

Fans had been patiently waiting for Orton to return to WWE TV. Following his big return, he had to choose between signing a contract with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce or inking a deal with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

Orton decided that he wanted to exact revenge on Roman Reigns' Bloodline more than anything else. He then chose to sign a deal with the blue brand to a big pop from the fans in attendance.

Do you think Orton has it in him to destroy the entire Bloodline stable?

