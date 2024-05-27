33-year-old WWE star reacts to having destroyed all 4 Horsewomen; sends out a major warning

WWE boasts one of the biggest and strongest pools of fighters in the pro wrestling world. The company also has a few fighters with the most reliability in terms of power, performance, and popularity. Speaking about the women’s division, the roster has been dominated by its 'Four Horsewomen' - Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. Interestingly, despite their seeming superiority, all four of them have been demolished by a 33-year-old superstar.

Piper Niven has emerged as another WWE women’s division talent with towering strength. While she is usually seen supporting her tag team partner Chelsea Green, it doesn’t prevent her from taking on the biggest fighters on the roster. A recent tweet on X portrayed the destruction she has unleashed on the four horsewomen of the company to prove her dominance. In response, Niven gave a big warning to all superstars in the women’s locker room.

"They are the 4HW, I am the apocalypse. ☠️"

Expand Tweet

The clip showed a clear difference between her and the company's top stars in terms of raw power. The video clip also carried her latest exploits against Bayley on the go-home episode of SmackDown in Jeddah. Notably, the assault on the WWE Women’s Champion wasn’t an isolated incident. In fact, Piper Niven could be having bigger intentions behind targeting The Role Model.

Will Piper Niven pursue the WWE Women’s Championship?

The May 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown showcased a backstage interaction between Chelsea Green and Bayley. While The Hot Mess departed after speaking to the women’s champion, Piper Niven stayed behind for a while and admired the title on Bayley’s shoulder.

This could be an indication from WWE that the Scottish Superstar may soon chase the title. However, this will also put her in direct competition with her partner Chelsea Green. This may result in their partnership ending in the coming days on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

The duo has remained supportive of each other so far. Piper Niven even cheered Chelsea Green when she mistakenly assumed that she was going to fight a title match against Bayley in Jeddah. It would be interesting to see the trajectory of their tag team now that both fighters eye the same prize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback