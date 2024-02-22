33-year-old WWE star responds to The Rock's unhinged shots at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of Elimination Chamber

Major WWE Superstar has now reacted to The Rock's unhinged massive shot at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare and The Visionary will not wrestle at the premium live event in Perth, Australia. However, the former foe-turned-friends will grace their presence at the Elimination Chamber on The Grayson Waller Effect show, hosted by the 33-year-old star.

Following the controversial ending at WrestleMania XL media event, Rhodes and Rollins are on a mission to take out The Bloodline members Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson. However, the heavily rumored huge WrestleMania tag team match is in the air.

Hollywood megastar sent a brutal message to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes ahead of their Elimination Chamber appearance. The 51-year-old legend warned the two RAW Superstars, stating he would slap them if they talked trash about him on The Grayson Waller Effect show.

The Rock also praised Grayson Waller for his talk show and stated that fans are going to go crazy for the 33-year-old star in his home country, Australia. Acknowledging Dwayne Johnson and The Bloodline, the SmackDown superstar responded to WWE's video on social media.

"The Great One knows ☝️," he wrote.

Check out Waller's message on X below:

Triple H makes a huge announcement about The Rock's status ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H commented on Dwayne Johnson's status for Elimination Chamber 2024.

Since the WWE media event in Las Vegas, fans have been speculating that there's a power struggle between The Game and The Brahma Bull. However, the 14-time World Champion a few weeks ago on SmackDown took a direct shot at The Rock, stating he is at the helm of everything happening in WWE.

Speaking on the Xav & Michelle for Breakfast podcast, Triple H mentioned that nobody would miss The Great One in Perth and confirmed the latter's absence from the Elimination Chamber PLE due to a hectic schedule.

"I'm not gonna spin that because I don't want people expecting that and not see that. This show will be spectacular, and nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight, as you can imagine. So we have him for a lot of events; unfortunately, this was not one of them."

The Game has promised a spectacular action-packed Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, and the WWE Universe is excited for potential stars to punch their tickets for WrestleMania 40.

