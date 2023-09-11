33-year-old WWE star sends five-word message about The Usos

The former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos, received a message from SmackDown star Top Dolla (real name A.J. Francis).

Even though the Hit Row faction has not been doing well on WWE TV, Francis makes sure to entertain fans on social media. The 33-year-old star recently took to Instagram stories for fans to ask him any questions.

A fan on social media asked Top Dolla about his favorite bout of The Usos. Surprisingly, Jimmy and Jey have gone into action against the Hit Row only once in WWE.

In a triple threat tag team match in December 2022, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and A.J. Francis defeated The Viking Raiders and former Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the former Bloodline members.

Later on the December 23 edition of the Blue brand show, The Usos beat Hit Row to retain their titles. The 33-year-old star replied to a fan referring to the above-mentioned question about the twins.

"The one I was in," Dolla wrote.

Check out the screengrab of the star's story:

Top Dolla's five-word message for the former Bloodline members.

Rhea Ripley sends a message to one-half of The Usos after he gets asked to join Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio took on the honor of inviting Jey Uso to the Judgment Day faction on Monday Night RAW.

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Jey quit WWE and The Bloodline. But at Payback 2023, Cody Rhodes, during The Grayson Waller Effect, announced that the former Bloodline member is the newest addition to RAW.

The WWE Women's World Champion took to Twitter and reacted to a Judgment Day-inspired fan edit of Jey Uso.

"Judgment day Uce," Rhea Ripley wrote.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik, and Rhea Ripley do to manipulate one-half of The Usos and have him by their side.

Do you want to see Jey Uso in the Judgment Day stable? Sound off in the comments section below.

