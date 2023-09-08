Rhea Ripley sends a three-word message to Jey Uso after he gets invited to join The Judgment Day

Jey Uso was recently asked to join The Judgment Day by Dominik Mysterio. The latter's stablemate, Rhea Ripley, recently took to Twitter to send a three-word message to Uso.

At the Payback Premium Live Event, Jey officially joined Monday Night RAW after the major announcement was made by Cody Rhodes on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to a Judgment Day-inspired fan edit of Jey. The reigning Women's World Champion sent a three-word message aimed at the multi-time tag team champion.

"Judgment day Uce," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Teddy Long recently spoke about Jey Uso possibly joining The Judgment Day

Jey Uso is a former member of The Bloodline. He was betrayed by his brother Jimmy Uso at SummerSlam, leading to him quitting WWE and then switching to RAW from SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long stated that he was intrigued by Dominik Mysterio's offer to Jey, as the North American Champion wanted to recruit a new member to The Judgment Day. Long said:

"The one thing that gained my interest was on Monday, I got the chance to see Dominik approaching Jey Uso there and trying to give him the speech, 'I know how you feel being lonely and left all alone and when your family turns your back on you.' This is really interesting right here to see. Would Jey make that move? But it's really something to think about. I'm really keeping my eye out on this one."

Jey's first feud on the red brand could possibly be against Drew McIntyre. On RAW, he reunited with former Bloodline stablemate Sami Zayn before a brief confrontation with the former WWE Champion.

Prior to McIntyre's match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, The Usos brutally assaulted the Scotsman.

Should Jey consider joining The Judgment Day and accept Dominik Mysterio's offer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

