33-year-old WWE star sends a message ahead of massive Elimination Chamber qualifying match

WWE Superstar B-Fab has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last Friday, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce revealed that there will be a Men's Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship bout at WrestleMania 40.

Following Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton securing their spots for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, several others will have their chance during this week's episode of RAW.

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to go up against 'Big' Bronson Reed in a massive qualifying match. Lashley's new stablemate, B-Fab, has now conveyed a message regarding the significant bout, emphasizing that the ultimate goal is always the pursuit of gold.

"Tomorrow night #WWERaw is going to be 𝓕𝓪𝓫𝓾𝓵𝓸𝓾𝓼 🅱️💅🏽. We get back to business with Bobby taking on Bronson Reed to captures his spot in #WWEChamber because the 𝓖𝓸𝓪𝓵 is 𝙰𝚕𝚠𝚊𝚢𝚜 𝓖𝓸𝓵𝓭 !⚜️⭐️" B-Fab wrote.

Bobby Lashley talked about the current place of his WWE career

Bobby Lashley recently spoke about his association with The Street Profits.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Lashley commended the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, expressing that he sees unlimited potential for them. He also mentioned being at a stage in his career where he aims to assist in their growth.

"When I first came with this group, The Street Profits already had their Triple Crown. They did a lot of things already. I think those guys are amazing, and I think the sky is the limit for what those guys are capable of doing. For me, the place I am in my career is to carry help lift someone else and to use what I've built to help somebody up. And that's what I tried to do with The Street Profits," Lashley said.

The All Mighty and The Street Profits are currently engaged in a rivalry with The Final Testament, spearheaded by Karrion Kross.

