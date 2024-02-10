Randy Orton qualifies for Men’s Elimination Chamber match

Randy Orton just picked up a huge win on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Tonight, General Manager Nick Aldis announced a Men's Elimination Chamber Match to determine Seth Rollins' next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The show started with the first qualifier match, which Drew McIntyre won. Randy Orton was set to take on Sami Zayn in the second qualifier match of the night.

Sami Zayn showed a lot of tenacity and heart in his match against The Viper. However, it was still no match for Orton's experience, as The Viper was able to put Sami away with the RKO.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Orton was joined in the ring by Drew McIntyre, and both men had an intense staredown to close out the show. With this win, Orton has also gotten one step closer to WrestleMania 40 by qualifying for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. These qualifying matches will continue into next week as well until all the spots are filled for the Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the match in Perth, Australia, will then punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE