33-year-old WWE star slams Ronda Rousey for her recent comments

Ronda Rousey has been a part of WWE's tag team division ever since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair. The former UFC star recently addressed the state of the company's women's tag team division.

However, her comments did not sit well with Bayley, who had a stern response to the Baddest Women on the Planet.

Rousey has competed in numerous tag matches alongside Shayna Baszler over the last few months. After dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to The Queen, Rousey stated that her goal is to win the tag team titles. There have also been rumors about the 36-year-old and Shayna getting the title shot at WrestleMania 39.

After the duo's interaction with Natalya and Tegan Nox on the blue brand this week, Ronda Rousey complained that the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is Natalya plus whatever "poor soul" she can join forces with. The former UFC star also called out Damage CTRL for rarely defending the Women's Tag Team titles.

Bayley was quick to respond to the SmackDown star, stating that IYO SKY and Dakota Kai regularly defend their titles at live events:

"Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly."

Ronda Rousey could be involved in a match with a WWE Hall of Famer at Wrestlemania 39

While the current situation indicates that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could challenge IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, things could change on the upcoming RAW.

The Damage CTRL duo are set to defend their titles on the red brand next week against Becky Lynch and Lita. The Hall of Famer recently made her return to WWE programming, assisting Lynch in her match against Bayley.

With titles on the line next Monday, things could certainly change on the road to WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter also speculated that Lynch and Lita are bigger stars than SKY and Kai, and therefore a title shot could be on the cards, which may lead to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler sharing the ring with Lita at WWE WrestleMania 39.

