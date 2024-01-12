33-year-old WWE star takes a shot at Shawn Michaels after recent photo goes viral; calls him a 'Swiftie'

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has responded to a recently circulated image featuring Shawn Michaels.

The Aussie Icon had memorable clashes with Michaels during his stint in NXT. A few months ago, he also gained attention online by targeting Taylor Swift and her fanbase. Therefore, it was no surprise that Waller recently mocked both playfully.

Michaels was recently photographed at the WWE Performance Center, standing alongside Donna Kelce, the mother of the renowned American Football star Travis Kelce, who is currently in a relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 33-year-old WWE star has responded to this viral image, humorously taking a swipe at The Heartbreak Kid, claiming he always suspected him of being a Taylor Swift fan or 'Swiftie.'

"Always knew Shawn was a Swiftie 🤦‍♂️," Waller wrote.

Grayson Waller recently talked about his interaction with WWE legends

The pro wrestling landscape experienced seismic shifts with the comebacks of CM Punk and Randy Orton at Survivor Series.

In a recent interview, Grayson Waller was questioned about his encounters with Punk and Orton since their comebacks. The 33-year-old star mentioned that he had met them and asserted that he stays true to himself.

He hinted that these interactions might not have been particularly amicable or polite.

"I got to meet Punk for the first time last week. I'm not going to say anything else about that meeting. Same with Randy. Met him briefly in the past, got to meet him properly last week and I think Grayson Waller is who he is. So maybe those interactions aren't as polite and as nice as maybe in other instances," Waller said.

Grayson Waller partnered with Austin Theory to face off against Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a tag team match at a recent Live Event.

