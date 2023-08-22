33-year-old WWE star teases confronting John Cena on his return; sends warning

WWE has announced John Cena's return to the company and it seems like a certain 33-year-old star wants another confrontation.

The 16-time WWE Champion's previous return was a surprise to fans in the UK at the Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event. John Cena advocated hosting WrestleMania in London, but was interrupted by Grayson Waller. The host of the Grayson Waller Effect had a bone to pick with the Leader of Cenation but was punished for his actions in the end with an Attitude Adjustment.

Now, Cena is making an announced return on September 1 over on SmackDown and a historic appearance in India for the first time at the Superstar Spectacle live event. However, the announcement seems to have hit a nerve with Waller, who teased getting his revenge and confronting Cena on his Instagram story.

You can see Grayson Waller's Instagram story down below:

Grayson Waller's latest Instagram story teasing a confrontation

The proud Australian star even went as far as to send a stern warning to the Cenation Leader. Waller instructed John Cena to "wipe his feet" before he makes his return on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

"Make sure you wipe your feet before you visit my house"

Who should John Cena face upon his return to WWE?

The announcement of John Cena's return to the promotion has fans excited once again and wondering if he is ready to step back into the ring. The 16-time World Champion has previously stated that he still has one more run left in him inside the squared circle.

Cena's last match was against Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. The consensus for the match was that it was an underwhelming loss for the Cenation Leader and should've done more for the A-Town Down star.

Now his saga with Theory is over, it raises the question of who will be his next chosen opponent to feud with in the WWE. Most recently, Cena had posted a picture of Gunther on his Instagram profile, fueling rumors of a feud being teased somewhere down the line against the current Intercontinental Champion.

You can check out the post down below:

Logan Paul had previously expressed his desire to face John Cena one time with the latter responding with a typically bizarre post on his Instagram teasing it for someday. We'll have to wait and see if Cena's return is part of a bigger agenda to call an opponent out or if someone will interrupt him instead to settle a feud.

Who do you think John Cena should face on his return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section down below.

