33-year-old WWE Superstar claims Elimination Chamber is his WrestleMania

A 33-year-old WWE Superstar has revealed that he views Elimination Chamber as his version of WrestleMania this year.

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 40, and ahead of Show of Shows, the company will travel to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024. The current roster has many Aussie stars, including Grayson Waller, who recently said he views the upcoming premium live event as his WrestleMania. Waller has made an impact on the main roster so far and has shared the ring with John Cena and Edge.

SmackDown star Grayson Waller took to his Instagram story today to share a clip from a radio interview. Waller noted that he has never been featured on WrestleMania, and Elimination Chamber this year is the biggest show for him because he gets to compete in front of his family.

"For me personally, I haven't been on WrestleMania yet. So for me, the dream is being on it. And for a lot of ways, this Elimination Chamber show for me is WrestleMania. Like, getting before my friends, my family are going to be there, we've got 45,000 people going to be at the Elimination Chamber," he said.

Grayson Waller comments on his interactions with WWE legends

Grayson Waller recently revealed that he met with both CM Punk and Randy Orton following their returns to the company.

In an interview with Brad Gilmore, Grayson Waller stated that he had brief meetings with CM Punk and Randy Orton. Waller didn't comment on his interactions with the WWE legends but noted that the conversations might not have been polite.

"I got to meet Punk for the first time last week. I'm not going to say anything else about that meeting. Same with Randy. Met him briefly in the past, got to meet him properly last week and I think Grayson Waller is who he is. So maybe those interactions aren't as polite and as nice as maybe in other instances," Waller said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Grayson Waller has never captured a title during his time as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see if he finally gets his hands on a championship in 2024.

