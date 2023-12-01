Grayson Waller recalls match with Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) ahead of WWE SmackDown in NYC

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is reminding folks about the last time he was in New York City and squared off in the main event against a popular AEW star.

The company heads to the City that Never Sleeps for tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, with the show set to emanate live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Back in July, WWE held SmackDown Madison Square Garden, which was often considered the company's home in NYC. The main event featured Waller going one-on-one with Adam Copeland (FKA Edge).

In a recent post on Twitter (X), Grayson Waller shared a photo from the bout and exclaimed that he "runs NY" and is a true "main eventer."

The bout in question was widely considered one of, if not the, biggest match in the 33-year-old's WWE career. The match was Waller's first official match on the WWE main roster.

The bout came to an impactful end when Copeland hit Waller with a vicious spear following the Aussie attempting to hit his Rolling Stunner finisher. After the bell had rung, Copeland noted that Waller had "swam" as a sign of respect, meaning that he showed he could hang with the best.

Grayson Waller claimed that he tried to tell WWE fans about CM Punk's epic return

At this year's Survivor Series PLE hell truly froze over, as the Voice of the Voiceless returned to a thunderous reaction in his hometown of Chicago.

While most of the WWE Universe sat in pure shock, Grayson Waller recently claimed that he had been hitting about Punk's return the whole time:

"I was trying to tell all you idiots he was coming back!" said Waller right as Survivor Series went off the air

While the validity of Waller's claims could be debated, his mentioning of Punk several times since his return has piqued the interest of some fans for a possible feud between the two down the road.

Waller's gimmick of claiming "older" or well-established superstars "need his rub" would play perfectly into a future program or at least a one-off match on TV.

