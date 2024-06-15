33-year-old WWE Superstar grabs Bayley's title; huge threat before Clash at the Castle

The WWE Women’s Champion hasn’t really been very safe on SmackDown recently. The Role Model has been viciously targeted by a 33-year-old superstar on multiple occasions, both in the US and internationally. In fact, she has now also been ambushed in Scotland.

Bayley accompanied her friend Naomi to the SmackDown ring on the June 14, 2024 episode. The Glow went head to head against Chelsea Green, who was accompanied by the WWE Women’s Championship contender, Piper Niven. Notably, Naomi’s victory didn’t put a stop to action between the stars tonight as Niven hunted Bayley down backstage.

Piper Niven even grabbed the championship of The Hugger and looked at it admiringly. Before making her exit, the Scottish Superstar threatened Bayley and said that she would win her title at Clash at the Castle. It was only after a referee stepped in did Niven drop the title and walked away.

The attack occurred right after both Naomi and Bayley were distracted by Chelsea Green following a conversation with Blair Davenport. While The Role Model is the champion right now, the ball seems to be in Niven’s court. In fact, she will face Bayley on her home turf, with the hometown advantahe behind her. It would be interesting to see if she can capitalize on this chance and win the WWE title.