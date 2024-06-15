Chelsea Green makes odd claim on SmackDown; leaves fans confused

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is often seen making strange but entertaining statements on the mic. The June 14, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw the heel reverting to her comic trait in Scotland amusingly. Notably, instead of making a serious impression, the 33-year-old’s words ended up confusing the fans once again.

Chelsea Green was accompanied by her tag team partner Piper Niven to the ring to kick off the first match of the night. Before entering the squared circle with Naomi, The Hot Mess said that she was a ‘hometown hero’ of Scotland. However, Green is Canadian, and it is her teammate, Niven, who hails from Scotland.

Apparently, this wasn’t the only strange statement she made. Green addressed the crowd and said that they were lucky to witness her beat Naomi, whom she faced in a singles match. However, The Hot Mess again failed to turn her words into reality.

Chelsea Green looked very frustrated during the match and was screaming when she failed to pin Naomi. She also proceeded to hook the leg of The Glow immediately after a failed pinfall, only to be disappointed again. Eventually, she ended up losing the match as Naomi secured a pinfall.

While The Hot Mess may have lost this match, she has predicted that Piper Niven would win the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley. It would be interesting to see if this claim of hers turns out to be true or not.