33-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to backstage mistake that triggered Nia Jax on SmackDown

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax recently began her title reign after defeating Bayley at SummerSlam 2024. However, the reigning Queen of the Ring is not really in the clear right now, especially with her most likely future opponent, Tiffany Stratton, right by her side. During the latest episode of SmackDown, Nia's anxieties regarding Stratton shot up after she accidentally eavesdropped on a conversation.

Chelsea Green has been paying close attention to Tiffany Stratton and her actions ever since the latter cost the former a win at Money in the Bank. Notably, the Hot Mess was talking to her teammate, Piper Niven, about how she thinks "Tacky Time" will soon cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax. Unbeknownst to her, The Irresistible Force was standing just beside her.

WWE posted the video of the backstage segment where Nia looks visibly frustrated, causing Niven and Green to flee. Now, the 33-year-old star has reacted to the video via a tweet on X/Twitter:

"Oops 🙊 😅"

Notably, Jax will be put in a very difficult spot next week on SmackDown. The Irresistible Force will defend her title against Michin in a Street Fight, putting her at risk of sustaining a lot of damage. Thus, The Buff Barbie can easily blindside Nia and steal her title.

How did Michin prevent Tiffany Stratton from a loyalty test on WWE SmackDown?

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton arranged a victory ceremony for Nia Jax to honor the latter's new WWE Women's Championship reign. However, The Irresistible Force was not impressed with the decorations and pointed out how nothing was according to her liking. Still, Nia had the perfect way to ensure that the celebration would not go to waste and asked Stratton to bow down to her.

However, before The Buff Barbie could do it, Michin entered the ring with a kendo stick and attacked everyone.

Thus, Tiffany Stratton escaped without having to bow down to Queen Nia. Hence, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion still does not know if she can trust The Buff Barbie.

It would be interesting to see if Jax manages to defeat Michin next week on SmackDown, which will be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

