33-year-old WWE Superstar seems terrified following RAW loss

A popular WWE star suffered a massive loss last night on Monday Night RAW. She seemed terrified about bringing it up with the leader of her faction.

Ad

On the March 3 edition of the red brand's show, American Made's Ivy Nile challenged Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Title. Although the 33-year-old put forth a commendable performance and tested the Irish star's grit and resilience, she failed to cross the line. The champion sealed the win with the Nightwing to retain her title.

Ivy Nile had vowed to make American Made leader Chad Gable proud by winning the gold. The RAW Star posted a short message on X/Twitter to note that she would speak to the 38-year-old about her match. However, she was unsure if the latter would understand.

Ad

Trending

"I'll explain everything to Master Gable. He'll understand. Right?" she wrote.

You can check out Ivy Nile's X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chad Gable was absent from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, for RAW last night. However, a pre-taped video revealed that the former WWE Tag Team Champion, determined to deal with his 'Luchador problem,' received a box from a mysterious source.

Ivy Nile's stablemates also suffered a loss on WWE RAW

Similar to Ivy Nile, her stablemates, The Creed Brothers, also stepped inside the ring last night with an opportunity to win their first title on the main roster.

Ad

Brutus Creed and Julius Creed challenged Erik and Ivar to a World Tag Team Championship bout. The Creed Brothers showcased their prowess during the action-packed contest. However, it was The War Raiders who secured the win to retain their title.

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable teased returning as a new character with a social media update after Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what the wrestling promotion has in store for Master Gable and his stablemates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.