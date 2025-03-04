Chad Gable teases introducing new character; Judgment Day member reacts

WWE Superstar Chad Gable teased bringing a new character to life via a recent social media update. Despite being among the most skilled performers on the roster, The American Made member has a poor record against Luchadors. After a brief feud with the LWO, he suffered a loss at the hands of Penta in the latter's debut match.

The 38-year-old recently visited someone suggested to him by Dominik Mysterio to seek help regarding his 'Luchador problem'. A pre-taped video seemingly shot in Mexico was aired during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, showcasing Master Gable receiving a mystery box from the man.

Chad Gable took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself with the mystery box in his hands. Interestingly, his face was not visible in the photograph, hinting that Master Gable might return to the squared circle as a different character sporting a mask, which could be inside the box given to him.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The Instagram post caught the attention of JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day member took to the comments section to ask Gable what was inside the box.

JD McDonagh's comment. [Photo courtesy: Chad Gable's Instagram post]

Chad Gable's faction mates suffered massive losses on WWE RAW

Amid Master Gable's absence, his group members failed to win gold on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

In the first title match of the night, Ivy Nile challenged Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. The 33-year-old held her own against the champion with an impressive performance. However, the Irish star delivered the final blow in the form of the Nightwing to retain her title.

Later during the show, The Creed Brothers locked horns with World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders in a title match. The back-and-forth contest saw both teams pull out equally impressive moves. However, Erik and Ivar dug deep to win the bout and retain the gold.

Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers have vowed to make Chad Gable proud by winning titles on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how The American Made leader reacts to his stablemates failing to keep their word.

