330-pound WWE Superstar has a message for Gunther ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar has a message for Gunther ahead of their match tonight on RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will take place in Oklahoma City and will feature two massive title matches. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will be putting their Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the line against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Rhodes and Uso shocked the wrestling world by capturing the titles at Fastlane last weekend.

Gunther will also be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bronson Reed tonight. Reed defeated Chad Gable and Ricochet in a Triple Threat match last week to earn the title match tonight.

Ahead of RAW, WWE shared a video of Bronson Reed arriving at the Paycom Center. In the video, the challenger delivered a message to the Intercontinental Champion ahead of their title match tonight.

"I have a huge match tonight. But just so you know, this will be the last time I walk through these curtains as Big Bronson Reed. Because tonight, after the match, I will walk through these curtains as Big Bronson Reed, the Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion. Because Gunther, you have never been in the ring with someone like me. And after tonight, you will find out that size does matter," he said.

Bronson Reed sends warning to Gunther after last week's WWE RAW

Bronson Reed sent a warning to Gunther after becoming the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship last week on WWE RAW.

Byron Saxton caught up with the big man for an interview on RAW Talk, and Reed sent a warning to the leader of Imperium. Reed vowed to bring the meat tonight on RAW and warned the Intercontinental Champion that he will find out that size does matter in their title match.

"Next week, I'm bringing the meat! And Gunther is going to find out that when you step into the ring with Big Bronson Reed, size does matter," he said. [From 00:35 - 00:49]

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but has never held a title on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see if he can dethrone the Intercontinental Champion tonight on WWE RAW.

