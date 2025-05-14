330lb WWE Superstar drops massive return tease ahead of SmackDown

With the news of the WWE Draft being around the corner and annual releases already done, it seems that some interesting changes may take place in the near future. One WWE star who could make his return to weekly programming is Bronson Reed.

The former NXT North American Champion has ties with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline, and given Jeff Cobb's recent debut in the company, Reed may unite with the former NJPW star upon his return.

Reed hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Survivor Series: WarGames, where he suffered an injury during the Men's WarGames Match. However, ahead of this week's SmackDown, the 330-pound star took to Instagram to send another reminder of what he was capable of, suggesting he might return soon.

Reed was set for a push before he was injured while helping the new Bloodline during the Men's WarGames Match against Roman Reigns and Co. Instead, he has been through surgery and rehab in recent months and is expected to return in the coming months.

Bronson Reed feuded with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW last year

The Aus-zilla had a memorable feud with Seth Rollins on RAW before his injury, but in the months that have followed, The Visionary has started his own stable and now appears to be on a completely different path.

Reed may fit into Rollins' stable, but given their past issues, it seems unlikely that they would want to work together. Instead, it seems that the best option for the Australian will be to become a member of SmackDown upon his return so that he can continue his story with the new Bloodline and potentially work with Jeff Cobb.

The two men are no strangers to each other, and it will be interesting to see them collide on WWE TV if the company can put together an intriguing storyline.

Hopefully, Reed will be able to make his return in the coming weeks and be in a good position for SummerSlam.

