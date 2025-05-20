335 lbs released WWE star was going to be the next Brock Lesnar, believed veteran

A massive comparison was recently made between Brock Lesnar and recently-released WWE star Braun Strowman. WWE legend Kevin Nash believed Strowman was going to become the next Lesnar.

Ad

The Monster of All Monsters isn't a WWE Superstar anymore. He was released along with several other names earlier this month. Fans are aware that Strowman was released back in 2021 as well and ended up returning to the company.

On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said he thought Braun Strowman would become the next Brock Lesnar. Check out his comments below:

“I thought that he was going to be kind of a Lesnar, that they were going to kind of give him that kind of a direction." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Ad

Trending

Ad

What did Brock Lesnar say to Kevin Nash during his first WWE run?

It's public knowledge that The Beast Incarnate hated wrestling during his first run in the early 2000s. Kevin Nash once recalled a conversation he had with Lesnar back then. Here's what the veteran said:

"He hated it. He was just like, ‘I don’t get it, man. I don’t know how you guys drive 300 miles every fu**ing day, do this s**t, get in the car, go to the gym and do it again, do it again, do it again, go home, wash your s**t, come back and do it again, do it again, do it again.” I said, ‘I can’t sing and I can’t dance, so I gotta do this s**t.’”

Ad

Lesnar ended up coming back to WWE in 2012, eight long years after his departure in 2004. He became the most dominant figure in all of WWE, competing in several WrestleMania main events. He also put over several notable names, including Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More