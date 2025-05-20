335 lbs released WWE star was going to be the next Brock Lesnar, believed veteran

A massive comparison was recently made between Brock Lesnar and recently-released WWE star Braun Strowman. WWE legend Kevin Nash believed Strowman was going to become the next Lesnar.
The Monster of All Monsters isn't a WWE Superstar anymore. He was released along with several other names earlier this month. Fans are aware that Strowman was released back in 2021 as well and ended up returning to the company.
On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said he thought Braun Strowman would become the next Brock Lesnar. Check out his comments below:
“I thought that he was going to be kind of a Lesnar, that they were going to kind of give him that kind of a direction." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]
What did Brock Lesnar say to Kevin Nash during his first WWE run?
It's public knowledge that The Beast Incarnate hated wrestling during his first run in the early 2000s. Kevin Nash once recalled a conversation he had with Lesnar back then. Here's what the veteran said:
"He hated it. He was just like, ‘I don’t get it, man. I don’t know how you guys drive 300 miles every fu**ing day, do this s**t, get in the car, go to the gym and do it again, do it again, do it again, go home, wash your s**t, come back and do it again, do it again, do it again.” I said, ‘I can’t sing and I can’t dance, so I gotta do this s**t.’”
Lesnar ended up coming back to WWE in 2012, eight long years after his departure in 2004. He became the most dominant figure in all of WWE, competing in several WrestleMania main events. He also put over several notable names, including Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.