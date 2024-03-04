34-year-old who has only had 5 matches "getting to show" off in the ring is a "proud" moment for former WWE star

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about the success of their former faction in the company. AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla) has been released twice by WWE, but he still follows his former teammates closely.

Francis was released by the company for a second time in September 2023. Ever since, he has been featured in some notable promotions, including GCW, TNA, and MLW.

AJ Francis got popular in WWE as part of Hit Row. The faction started hot, but the superstars in the group never got over and remained in the mid-card.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc., the former WWE Superstar opened up about B-Fab and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis’ standing in the company. He noted that he was proud of both of them and happy that they were getting more screen time.

"I'm proud B-Fab is finally getting to show what she can do in the ring," Francis said. "I'm proud that [Ashante 'Thee' Adonis] is getting an opportunity to actually be on TV and show what he's capable of."

B-Fab is currently part of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits’ new faction, The Pride. However, she hasn’t done anything of note on WWE SmackDown in recent months. She has only featured in five televised matches in her career.

Meanwhile, Adonis is starting as Cedric Alexander’s new teammate. It’s unclear when the two men will unleash themselves on the SmackDown tag team division.

As for Swerve Strickland, Francis was full of nothing but praise for the man who has made a name for himself in AEW.

"For Swerve, [he's] been doing his own thing for a couple of years now. Hopefully, he gets the opportunity to win the world title, but you never know in this business," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

AJ Francis talked about his relationship with WWE

The former Hit Row leader has had a turbulent relationship with WWE over the years. His second release led to him finding work elsewhere and not depending on the Stamford-based wrestling promotion any longer.

AJ Francis recently responded to a fan on Twitter and said that the company does not want him. He added that he doesn’t need them either.

"They don’t want me, slime… And I don’t need them [money bag emoji]," he said.

Most fans are happy to see all four members of Hit Row do well in different capacities. All of them surely have the potential to make it big if given the chance.

