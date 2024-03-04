Recently released Superstar claims WWE doesn’t want him

WWE Superstars often make bold claims and the comments may become even more controversial once a wrestler does get released from the company. New comments made by a recently released grappler are causing a stir among fans.

AJ Francis originally joined World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2020. Along with his Hit Row stablemates, the former Top Dolla worked NXT and SmackDown until their release in November 2021 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. After a brief run in the indies, Triple H brought Francis and some of his colleagues back to the company in August 2022 but Francis was released yet again 13 months later.

The former Hit Row leader took to X (formerly Twitter) today and responded to a fan who asked him to return to his former employer. Francis claimed the company does not want him. He also made an interesting remark on how he feels about the situation.

"They don’t want me slime… and I don’t need them [money bag emoji]," he said.

Expand Tweet

Francis returned to GCW in December and was defeated by Joey Janela the following month. The former NFL player made his TNA debut at Hard To Kill in January, attacking Joe Hendry. He later worked the TNA TV tapings, teaming with Deaner to take on Hendry and Rich Swann. The rapper just made his MLW in-ring debut last weekend.

AJ Francis on his pre-WWE experience with the indies

AJ Francis is a man of many hats. He found success in several areas before pro wrestling, including the NFL and the music industry.

The former Top Dolla ended his professional football career in September 2018 and did not join the company until January 2020. However, he did begin working the independent pro wrestling scene.

Francis' post-WWE in-ring return came at a CCW event on January 6 as he defeated longtime rival Cha Cha Charlie. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview, the former Hit Row leader expressed how proud he is of his background in the indies.

"It [in-ring return] starts at CCW, actually. I'll be at Hialeah in Miami, Florida, on January 6, my first match back against Cha Cha Charlie. We were setting up a feud before I got signed back to WWE last time, so now we can actually do the feud. I've been working at CCW since before I signed with WWE the first time. People don't even know that I was on the independent scene for a year before I signed with WWE," he said. [From 5:20 – 5:50]

You can watch the video below:

AJ's last match for the Stamford-based company came on September 10, 2023 at a non-televised event as Hit Row lost a six-person match to Legado del Fantasma. His last TV match was a SmackDown loss to LA Knight on August 11 last year.

Do you think Top Dolla deserved better while at WWE? How would you book Top Dolla's main event push return to the company? Sound off in the comments below!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!