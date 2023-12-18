Released WWE Superstar makes light of recent diagnosis; lays down interesting challenge

A former WWE Superstar had previously shared a personal update with fans on social media, and now, he was seen joking about the situation and trying to connect with a veteran wrestler.

AJ Francis, known as Top Dolla in WWE, was a trending topic this weekend after he responded to a tweet celebrating the one year anniversary of his infamous botched top rope dive on the December 16th, 2022 SmackDown. The former Hit Row leader noted that the botch saved his life as he went to a doctor and was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. He said he almost lost his life and was about to have both feet amputated.

Fans and pro wrestlers responded to the 33-year-old rapper-wrestler with a strong amount of support. Dolla responded and said the comments shocked him. He also jokingly challenged Kyle O'Reilly to a match for the title of King of Diabetes or Sultan of da Suga.

"Um, considering this isn’t the 1st time I said on this app I now have diabetes, I’m literally shocked at the amazing reaction from everyone… All Love [folded hands emoji] Also, in [2024] I want to face @KORcombat & the winner can hold the title as the King of Diabetes or the Sultan of da Suga…," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

O'Reilly has Type I Diabetes, which he discussed while with WWE. The 36-year-old AEW star is currently on the shelf with a neck injury, and has not wrestled since June 2022. He has not responded to Dolla as of this writing.

Top Dolla makes statement on post-WWE future

After being released in November 2021 reportedly due to budget cuts, WWE brought Top Dolla and his Hit Row faction back in August 2022. Dolla was released again this past September.

The former NFL player is currently serving a 90-day non-compete clause on his WWE contract, but will officially be a free agent after December 20. Dolla has been announced for a match against Cha Cha Charlie at GCW's Look At Me event on January 26th, 2024.

Dolla took to X this weekend and said 2024 will be his year. He noted that he is properly medicated, back to 300 pounds, and looking better than ever.

"I’m properly medicated. 330 lbs again and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life… [2024] will be the Year of the [money bag emoji]," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

There will be no more Top Dolla as long as AJ Francis is working outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. The former host of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures has confirmed that he will just use "Dolla" as his ring name moving forward.

What did you think of Top Dolla's run? Should AEW give Dolla a shot? Sound off in the comments section below!