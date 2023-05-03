34-year-old female WWE star is "proud to rep Samoa" alongside Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns and his cousins are not the only current WWE Superstars with Samoan roots. Dakota Kai is one of several others, with the New Zealander proudly showcasing her heritage.

The Damage CTRL member is of Irish and Samoan descent, with the latter coming from her mother's side. Kai's mother is originally from the Samoan village of Lepea on the island of Upolu.

With WWE celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month every May, the company posted a graphic of a few representing superstars on its official Twitter handle. Dakota Kai, Roman Reigns, and Iyo Sky are on it.

Kai responded to the tweet with a heartwarming message:

"Proud to rep Samoa during #AAPIHeritageMonth. alofa atu, ia manuia le aso," tweeted Dakota Kai

The Samoan in her tweet translates to "love you, have a good day."

Dakota Kai proudly showcased her Samoan roots with her attire at WrestleMania 39, with Tamina helping her to get ready. The two of them are among multiple Samoan WWE stars who aren't in The Bloodline, with Ava Raine and Xyon Quinn also from the region.

Roman Reigns will cross 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion during AAPI Heritage Month

It is fitting that Roman Reigns is set to achieve a historic milestone during Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Tribal Chief's Universal Championship reign will hit 1,000 days on May 27, the date of Night of Champions. It promises to be quite the occasion.

Reigns will defend his titles at the premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but his opponent is unknown. Following the WWE Draft, The Big Uce could take on a former rival he hasn't faced in years, like Bobby Lashley or AJ Styles.

While the result wouldn't be in doubt, either star would give Roman Reigns a great match on his 1,000th day as Universal Champion. It remains to be seen, though, how his storyline with The Usos and Solo Sikoa will progress. It can go in many different directions.

