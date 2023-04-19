34-year-old former champion has two-word reaction to 'bodying' Bobby Lashley

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed mocked Bobby Lashley after the latter sent him a warning.

During this week's Monday Night RAW, Reed viciously attacked Lashley, costing him a match against United States Champion Austin Theory. Lashley appeared to be in command and was about to hold the champion in the Hurt Lock when Bronson Reed interfered, ending the match in disqualification.

Reed hit Bobby Lashley with a shoulder tackle and then slammed him with the Tsanami Splash off the top turnbuckle. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter and stated that Bronson had dug his own grave after he attacked him last night on WWE RAW.

However, the 34-year-old star mockingly responded to The All Mighty on social media.

"Heh bodied," Reed wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Bronson Reed claimed his rivalry with Bobby Lashley is far from over

A victory over Bobby Lashley would surely be a significant feather in Bronson Reed's cap. The All Mighty is one of RAW's top performers and could become a serious opponent for the 34-year-old.

The Australian superstar told Byron Saxton on RAW Talk that his feud with Lashley will not stop until he beats the latter in the center of the ring.

"This story with myself and Uncle Bobby is far from over, it's no way near being finished. You know, I was undefeated on Monday Night RAW, and last week I didn't lose, but it was a ten count and now there's a little blemish, now there's a little blip and I need to correct. So I'm gonna keep coming after Bobby week after week after week," Reed said.

It will be intriguing to see if Lashley can get back on track after being left out of WrestleMania 39 or if Bronson Reed can score his most significant victory on the main roster thus far.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed's upcoming feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

