"You just made your grave" - Bobby Lashley sends warning to 34-year-old superstar after attack on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley delivered a warning to a WWE Superstar following last night's episode of RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The All Mighty battled United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match. Lashley looked to be in control and was about to trap the champion in the Hurt Lock when Bronson Reed interfered to end the match in disqualification. Bronson leveled Bobby with a shoulder tackle and hit him with the Tsanami Splash off the top turnbuckle.

Lashley has since responded to the attack and issued a warning to the Australian superstar. The 46-year-old took to Twitter today to let Bronson Reed know that he made a big mistake. He claimed that the 34-year-old had dug his own grave after he attacked him last night on WWE RAW.

"You just made your grave @BRONSONISHERE…#WWERAW @WWE," tweeted Bobby Lashley.

Bronson Reed says his rivalry with Bobby Lashley is far from over after WWE RAW

Bronson Reed has expressed that he isn't afraid of Bobby Lashley following the beatdown he gave him during last night's episode of the red brand. He expressed that he plans on going after him again.

Lashley and Reed battled on the April 10th episode of RAW but the bout ended in a no-contest. The wrestling world clearly wants to see another encounter between the two superstars and it appears likely that will happen soon.

Speaking to Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, Reed referred to Lashley as "Uncle Bobby" and claimed that their rivalry is far from over. He added that he plans to go after The All Mighty every week moving forward.

"This story with myself and Uncle Bobby is far from over, it’s no way near being finished. You know, I was undefeated on Monday Night RAW, and last week I didn’t lose, but it was a ten count and now there’s a little blemish, now there’s a little blip and I need to correct. So I’m gonna keep coming after Bobby week after week after week." (From 0:26 to 0:48)

Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley have the potential to steal the show whenever their next match takes place. It will be interesting to see if Lashley gets the win to get back on track after being left out of WrestleMania, or if Bronson Reed is able to get his biggest victory on the main roster so far.

Are you enjoying the rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed? Which superstar do you think will win when the two meet again in a WWE ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes