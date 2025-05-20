34-year-old former WWE champion has backstage heat under Triple H's regime, says Jonathan Coachman

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently discussed the status of a top WWE star. He claimed the 34-year-old competitor has backstage heat under Triple H's creative leadership.
Chelsea Green is arguably one of the most entertaining characters in the Stamford-based company today. Nevertheless, she missed WrestleMania 41. After expressing her frustration for not being on the card, the former Women's United States Champion dropped the title to Zelina Vega on SmackDown. Last Friday, the Canadian star also failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank match after losing a Triple Threat match against Alexa Bliss and Michin.
Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, The Coach slammed WWE for misusing Green. He predicted that the former Women's United States Champion has heat backstage:
"For some reason, something is going on backstage that Chelsea, you can't tell me, Tommy [Carlucci], she doesn't have heat with somebody. And they're willing to sacrifice an incredible talent that could be on the show, either one, SmackDown or RAW, and help the show, and they're not using her over what?" Coachman said. [21:26 - 21:43]
Ex-WWE writer thinks Chelsea Green should have qualified for Money in the Bank
Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Chelsea Green's loss in the Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match last Friday on SmackDown.
The wrestling veteran claimed Green winning the match would have been a more interesting outcome instead of having Bliss emerge victorious:
''It was Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Michin. How much more interesting would it have been if it would have been [sic] Chelsea Green and her two bodyguards [Piper Niven and Alba Fyre]? Would that not have been much better, and what story could we have gotten out of that? But no, we beat Chelsea, and now we've got nothing," Russo said.
Green has lost her last five matches. It will be interesting to see if she can soon break her losing streak.
