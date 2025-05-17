Chelsea Green sends message after huge loss on WWE SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, several male and female WWE Superstars competed to secure their spots in the 2025 Money in the Bank matches. Chelsea Green was one such name who suffered a major upset on the blue brand and has since shared a message on social media.

Green held the Women's United States Championship for 132 days. Her title reign ended at the hands of Zelina Vega on the April 25, 2025, episode of the Friday night show. To get things back on track, The Green Regime leader was in action on last night's SmackDown.

The Canadian faced Michin and Alexa Bliss in the Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat match. In the closing moments of the contest, Chelsea Green hit the Unprettier on Michin, only to be joined in the ring by The Goddess. Bliss delivered a Sister Abigail DDT on the former Women's United States Champion for the win.

Taking to Instagram, the Stamford-based promotion recently shared footage of Five Feet of Fury qualifying for the Women's MITB ladder match.

Responding to WWE on the post, Chelsea Green left a comment stating people wanted her to emerge victorious and that they loved her.

"THE PEOPLE WANTED ME!!! THEY LOVE ME!!!"

WWE veteran comments on whether Chelsea Green has backstage heat

After Green lost her second consecutive match on SmackDown, fans speculated about potential backstage heat on her. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has now addressed the situation.

On Sportskeeda's BroDown, the former WWE manager said Chelsea Green seemed uncharacteristically off during her match and suggested she might be experimenting with a "cute" persona on the microphone. Dutch Mantell theorized that if this approach didn't resonate, the 34-year-old star might adjust her presentation.

"Well, tonight she wasn't at her best. There was something off character tonight with that whole match really. And I don't know what they're afraid of or what held them back, but I think she is actually trying to be too cute on the mic, but this is like anything else. You'll try something, if it works, you'll stay with it, and if it doesn't, then you try to find somewhere else to go."

Only time will tell if the company puts a title back on Chelsea Green's shoulder in the coming weeks.

