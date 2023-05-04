34-year-old non-WWE megastar teases match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

While Roman Reigns has taken down a plenitude of stars during his ascent to the top in WWE, there is a possibility that one of his upcoming challengers may not even be currently signed to the company.

Conor McGregor is no stranger when it comes to online altercations with WWE stars. The Irishman has been involved in an online war of words with Paul Heyman in the past, with both men trading insults. Earlier today, the UFC megastar reignited the feud as he took multiple shots at The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman in a series of tweets.

However, McGregor did not stop with just online jibes as he teased showing up at SummerSlam to take out Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

"Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus," he tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus. Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus.

It should be noted that both WWE and UFC are owned by the same parent company, Endeavor. It wouldn't be out of place to believe that the match could take place at the biggest party of the summer.

Roman Reigns is a marked man in WWE

Roman Reigns has been the top guy in the global juggernaut for nearly three years and is amidst one of the most dominant title reigns of all time. This has also painted a huge target on his back as other stars know that the one to take down The Tribal Chief will be immortalized.

Plenty of stars have set their sights upon The Bloodline leader, including Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley. Cody Rhodes also recently revealed that his end goal is to usurp The Head of the Table.

"I"The goal is the same is the best way to put it. The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer and as a wrestler. I came here wanting one thing. It doesn't mean other stories won't happen that will also be finished and it doesn't mean there aren't other milestones. (...) But the most important thing to me is still the championship that sits on Roman's shoulders. And it's the biggest match that WWE could do," Rhodes said.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



The main event of WWE Summerslam 2023 NEEDS to be Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns for the titles. There is zero reason to stretch this out to Wrestlemania 40 next year, especially if Cody is ending the 3-year reign.



It's best to pull the trigger while Cody is the hottest… IMO...The main event of WWE Summerslam 2023 NEEDS to be Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns for the titles. There is zero reason to stretch this out to Wrestlemania 40 next year, especially if Cody is ending the 3-year reign.It's best to pull the trigger while Cody is the hottest… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… IMO...The main event of WWE Summerslam 2023 NEEDS to be Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns for the titles. There is zero reason to stretch this out to Wrestlemania 40 next year, especially if Cody is ending the 3-year reign. It's best to pull the trigger while Cody is the hottest… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6Rciyyk57q

With Conor McGregor also joining the list, walls seem to be closing in on Roman Reigns, who is also dealing with issues within The Bloodline.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes