34-year-old retired WWE Superstar was reportedly behind controversial match on WWE RAW

According to the latest reports, Gunther vs. Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW was produced by a retired WWE personality. The man in question here is none other than Jason Jordan, who has seemingly been sidelined from in-ring competition due to a significant injury.

The WWE Universe witnessed the current Intercontinental Champion suffer his first singles loss in over 16 months against the Alpha Academy member. The Imperium leader failed to beat the former RAW Tag Team Champion in the Five Minute Challenge match, seemingly handing Gunther a technical "loss."

However, The Ring General controversially demanded to add more time to the clock. Followed by the overturned decision and quite a struggle, the champion finished the job to take home the win over Gable.

Surprisingly, the wrestling fans enjoyed the Alpha Academy member putting on a fight and pushing the Intercontinental Champion to his limits.

Fightful Select has reported that the bout was produced by Chad Gable's former tag team partner Jason Jordan. The two men worked together on NXT and the main roster during their time as The American Alpha.

Currently, the 34-year-old star is on an extended hiatus due to a dreadful neck injury and serves as a WWE producer. Jordan's involvement in Chad Gable's match indeed ignited a spark among the fans for him to return to in-ring competition and join Alpha Academy.

Mustafa Ali says Gunther should have lost the match to him at WWE Night of Champions

In a recent interview, Mustafa Ali stated that the Imperium leader should have lost the Intercontinental Championship bout against him in Saudi Arabia.

The Ring General has successfully defended the title against top stars like Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, and Matt Riddle.

While speaking on WWE Die Woche, Ali shared that he was not happy to suffer a loss at Night of Champions because the opposite result wouldn't have affected Gunther at all.

"I don’t think it would’ve hurt Gunther at all. I think it would have really helped me. But you know, unfortunately, I fell short. There’s a reason why Gunther is the Ring General. I did have him. There was like two-and-a-three-quarter-seconds; the whole world believed for a second it was gonna happen," Ali said.

The Ring General is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre this Saturday at SummerSlam 2023. Only time will tell if the champion continues his supremacy after The Biggest Party of Summer.

