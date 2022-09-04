34-year-old returning star confronts Roman Reigns after his WWE Clash at the Castle match

WWE Clash at the Castle saw Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against Drew McIntyre in the main event.

In what was a "clash for the ages", The Scottish Warrior gave it his all and had Reigns almost beaten. The fans in attendance were completely behind the local hero. However, the ending of the match saw NXT star and the brother of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, interfere and let Reigns take advantage and successfully retain his titles.

Following the match, Tyson Fury, who was at the ringside, made his way into the ring. He came face-to-face with The Tribal Chief and after a brief staredown, he shook his hand.

Earlier in the match, when both Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns were down in the ring, Austin Theory came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, as soon as he reached the timekeeper's area, Tyson Fury knocked him out and prevented the cash-in from happening.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 ended with Tyson Fury congratulating Drew McIntyre for an amazing match and the two singing together to send the crowd home happy.

Fans were really looking forward to Drew McIntyre dethroning Roman Reigns tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, The Tribal Chief had another trick up his sleeve.

