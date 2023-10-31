34-year-old sends warning to Bianca Belair ahead of WWE SmackDown

A former Women's Champion recently sent out a warning to Bianca Belair ahead of her match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Belair returned to WWE television on the October 20 episode of SmackDown and saved Charlotte Flair from a post-match attack by IYO SKY and Bayley of Damage CTRL. SKY retained her WWE Women's Championship against Flair with the help of The Role Model, and after the bout, both stars tried to assault The Queen.

The EST of WWE was out for revenge since she got taken out by Damage CTRL a couple of months ago. She is set to face the Genius of the Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel this coming Saturday.

But before her title match, Bianca Belair will face Bayley on this week's episode of SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. However, it seems like the 34-year-old star is not worried about her former rival, as she sent Belair a warning through one of her Instagram stories.

"The only champion on the show. We're coming for you, Bianca," Bayley said.

Damage CTRL was in England for a house show, with IYO SKY defending her title against Charlotte Flair. It's worth mentioning that the upcoming episode of SmackDown was taped last week, and the result of Bianca Belair vs. Bayley was already determined.

Bayley makes bold claim about having Bianca Belair's number

In her interview on the SmackDown Lowdown this past week, Bayley showed no sign of worry for her match against Bianca Belair. The first-ever women's Grand Slam champion claimed she knows how to beat Belair.

"Look, I know Bianca better than anybody," Bayley said. "I had Bianca's first matches on RAW and SmackDown. I had Bianca in 'Hell in A Cell.' We did a Last Woman Standing, we did a freaking Obstacle Course where she put Otis on her back, whatever, who cares? I beat her up with a basketball after. What I'm saying is I've got Bianca's number."

In last year's Crown Jewel, Belair defeated Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match.

