34-year-old star reacts to Randy Orton's impressive physical feat on WWE SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has now shared his thoughts on Randy Orton pulling off an incredible physical feat during his match on Friday Night SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the Blue Brand show, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller backstage were seen laughing at Logan Paul hitting The Viper with brass knuckles and costing him the Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

However, Orton sneaked up from behind and issued a challenge to face either of the WWE Superstars in the main event of the show. The Aussie Icon once again threw A-Town Down under the bus to face the 14-time World Champion on SmackDown.

Later on the show, Kevin Owens joined Wade Barrett and Corey Graves on the commentary during the Orton vs. Theory match. Mid-way through the contest, The Legend Killer attempted to hit the 26-year-old star with a superplex from the top turnbuckle, but he slipped and Theory reversed the maneuver with a neckbreaker.

Unfortunately, for the former United States Champion, his move did not have any effect on The Viper as he stood tall immediately after that. Cedric Alexander reacted to this impressive feat by the 43-year-old WWE Superstar. The former RAW Tag Team Champion said that's why Randy Orton is the Greatest of All Time.

WWE Hall of Famer says Randy Orton is the "perfect" and "the ultimate wrestler"

The multi-time World Champion and WWE legend Hulk Hogan heavily praised his former opponent, describing him as "the ultimate wrestler."

The recent "Biography: WWE Legends" episode on A&E profiled Randy Orton's career. In the end, Hulk Hogan shared his candid opinion about The Apex Predator:

"He's like the ultimate wrestler. He's perfect. His look, his size, his work, his timing, his interviews. Everything is perfect."

As of now the 43-year-old star's number-one priority in WWE is never taking his wrestling life for granted and savoring every second of this journey. It remains to be seen if fans get to see Orton grace his presence at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

