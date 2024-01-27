34-year-old star responds to Triple H's message after major loss on WWE SmackDown

The multi-time World Champion Triple H recently shared an encouragement message to the 34-year-old star and her tag team partner after they lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

One night before the 2024 Royal Rumble, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter put their Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against the Damage CTRL members Kairi Sane and Asuka (together known as The Kabuki Warriors).

Unfortunately, Chance and Carter suffered a massive upset, and The Kabuki Warriors were crowned as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions following an excellent match.

The Game took to X (formerly Twitter) to first congratulate the new title holders and also praised the 34-year-old star and Kayden Carter for their incredibly impressive championship run.

Responding to Triple H, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion asserted that the best is yet to come for her and Carter moving ahead in the company.

"The best is yet to come 👊🏼," she wrote.

Check out Chance's tweet below:

Triple H posed with popular celebrity and Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

Last night's Blue brand show kicked off with popular music artist Eladio Carrion addressing the Miami crown and welcoming Randy Orton to the ring.

The Puerto Rican rapper recently featured The Viper in his brand new song titled 'RKO.' Carrion and Orton shared a hug inside the squared circle before the former WWE Champion put The Bloodline on notice.

After the segment, Triple H met The Viper and Carrion backstage and shared a photo on social media, thanking the Puerto Rican artist for an amazing SmackDown kick-off.

"Welcome to #SmackDown, @eladiocarry_on. Glad you were able to reunite with @RandyOrton… and appreciate you letting me crash the party," he wrote.

Check out the 14-time World Champion's tweet below:

The WWE Universe is expecting a thunderous Royal Rumble Premium Live Event tonight under the creative leadership of The Game.

