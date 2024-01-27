Triple H does the 'finger-point' pose after popular celebrity opens WWE SmackDown; Randy Orton featured

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sent out a message during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The latest edition of the blue brand kicked off with the renowned music artist Eladio Carrion extending a warm welcome to the Miami crowd for SmackDown. His recent album Sol Maria includes a hit track titled 'RKO,' paying homage to Randy Orton.

Carrion introduced his friend Orton to the crowd, and the two shared an embrace before The Viper delivered a message to The Bloodline. Triple H later took to X/Twitter to greet him, sharing a photo of himself alongside Carrion and Randy Orton, striking his signature 'finger-point' pose.

"Welcome to #SmackDown, @eladiocarry_on. Glad you were able to reunite with @RandyOrton… and appreciate you letting me crash the party."

You can check out Triple H's tweet below:

Carrion also made an appearance on the show during a backstage interview, expressing that Randy Orton was his pick to win the impending Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal Four-Way Match at the Royal Rumble. The atmosphere intensified when The Bloodline showed up, attempting to intimidate him.

It will be intriguing to observe whether Carrion makes any in-ring appearances, similar to his good friend Bad Bunny, in the future.

