Triple H reacts to massive title change on WWE SmackDown before Royal Rumble

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has spoken about a huge title change that took place on SmackDown tonight, ahead of the Royal Rumble.

The show was eventful, as was expected one night before the Rumble. Among the most significant happenings, Asuka and Kairi Sane won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to win the titles in a great match.

The Game took to Twitter to send a congratulatory message to Asuka and Sane, posting a picture he took with them backstage on SmackDown after the title change:

"The #KabukiWarriors continue to be a force that nobody is ready to reckon with… Congratulations to your NEW @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, @WWEAsuka and @KAIRI_official," tweeted Triple H.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Triple H replied to the tweet with a message of encouragement to Carter and Chance, who put on a tremendous effort on SmackDown:

Proud of @wwekayden and @Katana_WWE for holding their own and having an incredibly impressive championship run. Looking forward to seeing what’s next for them…," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what happens next with both teams, especially with the Royal Rumble in less than 24 hours.

What is Damage CTRL's future on WWE SmackDown following Royal Rumble 2024?

Bayley is set to enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match at an early position, based on The Role Model's reaction after drawing her number on SmackDown. As a result, her chances of winning are unlikely, which could lead to Asuka and Kairi Sane lobbying for her dismissal from Damage CTRL.

Will the new Women's Tag Team Champions enter the Rumble too? What if Dakota Kai returns from injury to eliminate the "leader" of Damage CTRL? We'll know the answers to these intriguing questions at the Royal Rumble tomorrow night.

Will The Kabuki Warriors have a successful Reigns as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.