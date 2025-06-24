34-year-old star could return to WWE under one major condition

Wrestlers and on-screen personalities have returned to WWE for a second or third run with the promotion in the future following their exit or release. Recently, Kayla Becker, fka Kayla Braxton, expressed her interest in returning to the company under one major condition.

After nearly an eight-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, Kayla Braxton announced her exit a month in advance last year. The 34-year-old on-screen personality played an important role and had some fun segments with The Bloodline's Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Recently, the company filed a trademark, which hints at a late-night show. Later, Becker went on X/Twitter and expressed her return to the promotion under the condition of hosting a possible late-night show. While the return isn't confirmed, the 34-year-old star opened up about the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based promotion, as it was one of her goals to host a late-night show.

"NGL - hosting a late night show for WWE was all I ever wanted. I said I was done with wrestling, but I’d come back to host this 👀," Becker tweeted on X/Twitter.

Ex-WWE star talks about working with Paul Heyman

The Bloodline dominated the company for years on-screen, with every member contributing to the product in their own way. Paul Heyman often had some entertaining backstage segments with Kayla Braxton, and fans began to appreciate the pairing and the on-screen chemistry.

In a conversation with WhatCulture Wrestling's Simon Miller, the 34-year-old star was asked about her on-screen relationship with the former Wiseman. The on-screen personality spoke highly of the WWE Hall of Famer and claimed she learned a lot from him over the past few years.

''And I grew to love him and learned from him. And then, because of our chemistry on that show, he's the one who pulled me into the storyline of The Bloodline, which, of course, is the biggest story going on in WWE. So, I was very fortunate, and I have Paul to thank for all of that," Becker said.

It'll be interesting to see if Becker does return to the promotion for another run.

