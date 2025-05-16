"I grew to love him" - Former WWE star opens up about working with Paul Heyman

A former WWE star recently opened up about working with Paul Heyman. The name in question shared several hilarious backstage moments with The Wiseman during her time in the Stamford-based company.

In addition to her role as a backstage interviewer, primarily on Friday Night SmackDown, Kayla Becker (FKA Kayla Braxton in WWE) shared the screen with Paul Heyman to provide several memorable backstage moments. She bid farewell to the global juggernaut in June 2024 to pursue other opportunities outside the world of professional wrestling.

In a recent conversation with WhatCulture Wrestling's Simon Miller, Becker was asked about her working relationship with Paul Heyman. The 33-year-old pointed out that she worked with the veteran for the very first time on the sets of Talking Smack during the Thunderdome Era. Kayla Becker stated that the two developed a healthy working relationship over time.

The former WWE star also added that she grew to love the Hall of Famer and learned a lot from him. She further thanked Paul Heyman for pulling her into The Bloodline storyline.

"That's all Paul [Heyman]. During the pandemic, when we were in the Thunderdome in Tampa. He and I were put on the Talking Smack post-show together. And at that time, we had never really worked together. We didn't know each other very well. I immediately was like, 'Who the hell is this big, loud man taking over my talk show?' But then, over time, we just developed this relationship,'' she said.

The 33-year-old continued:

''And I grew to love him and learned from him. And then, because of our chemistry on that show, he's the one who pulled me into the storyline of The Bloodline, which, of course, is the biggest story going on in WWE. So, I was very fortunate, and I have Paul to thank for all of that.'' [From 3:38 to 4:09]

You can check out Kayla Becker's comments in the video below:

Tommy Dreamer believes a former WWE champion will join Paul Heyman's faction

Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker joined forces with The Wiseman and The Visionary on RAW after The Showcase of The Immortals.

In a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer said that Sami Zayn would soon turn heel and join Paul Heyman's group. The ECW legend further mentioned how the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion had been dropping teases of his heel turn.

"I think Sami Zayn is going to turn, and I just have it in my gut, and another thing that I keep seeing is Sami is always giving looks, and if you go back and watch, Sami has a chair, and each week he's behind the group, and it just reminds me of that whole turning of The Shield," Dreamer said. [From 05:02 to 05:30]

You can check out his comments below:

Sami Zayn will team up with CM Punk to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see which duo emerges victorious on May 24.

